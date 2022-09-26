Microplastic Plogging by MTDC

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) regional office in association with Aurangabad Ploggers will be implementing a first of its kind drive ‘Microplastic Plogging’ at the heritage Sunehri Mahal tomorrow (September 25) from 6.30 am to 9.30 am. The cleanliness drive is a part of

World Tourism Day (on September 28) celebrations organsied by the MTDC in and around the city.

The focus on microplastics have been made because the other plastic carry bags or bottles are seen through eyes and hence could be lifted easily, but these tiny plastic materials of less than 5 mm diameter are left unseen. The event is being held for the first time in Marathwada on the orders of the MTDC managing director Jaishree Bhoj and under the guidance of General Manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal. The motto is to save environment and save monument from pollution threat.

The regional manager (MTDC) Deepak Harne said that the motto of drive is to protect

environment and prevent pollution along with the tourism. The acting assistant director of state archaeology Amol Gote, MTDC general manager Chandrashekar Jaiswal, deputy director (Department of Tourism) Shrimant Harkar and Vineet Foundation’s Nikhil Khandewal will be the chief guests on the occasion.