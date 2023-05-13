MIDC clears off land valuation challenge for Jaipur MIDC

Way cleared for Jaipur to become new industrial area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the next phase of expansion of the industrial estate of Shendra, the administration has been trying for several years to expand the Shendra MIDC to Jaipur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).

The administration of Shendra MIDC has been trying to expand the Shendra MIDC for several years, but the process has faced difficulties due to land valuation challenges. The farmers who owned the land demanded proper compensation, causing delays in the acquisition process.

However, the administration has taken steps to address the issue and ensure proper compensation for the farmers. Once all the processes are completed, the way will be paved for setting up the Jaipur MIDC. The MIDC has been looking for a new location to accommodate newly-coming industries, startups, and local entrepreneurs. The expanded MIDC is planned to be developed in Jaipur shivar, near Sendra, on 192 hectares of land.

The city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was included in the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), and the Auric Shendra was newly developed. The Auric Bidkin phase is now complete. The city has established several industrial estates, including the Waluj, Chitegaon, and Shendra industrial estates. The MIDC plans to continue expanding these estates to accommodate the growing demand for industrial space in the region.

Work will begin soon

Chetan Girase, regional officer of the MIDC, confirmed that the difficulties regarding land valuation differences have mostly disappeared. Once the administrative processes are completed, the infrastructure, plotting, and further processes will begin at the new location.