MIDC removes encroachment on service road in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) administration today has removed encroachment developed on the service road and in the vicinity of Maharana Pratap Chowk at Bajajnagar. Initially, the mild opposition from traders halted the drive for half an hour. Meanwhile, the MIDC administration removed all encroachments without bowing to the pressure.

Earlier, the MIDC administration had served notices to encroachers as it was causing traffic congestion and nuisance in Waluj MIDC and Bajajnagar's main square. The administration implemented the drive, in presence of a tight police bandobast, from December 16. In the last three days, the encroachments from various sectors of Waluj MIDC areas and circles were removed.

The administration today has removed encroachment from the Bajajnagar area. The hotels and other traders had encroached on the government land by laying paver blocks, constructing compounds etc. Moreover, their customers would park their vehicles on the road. Hence the vehicle-owners passing through used to face inconvenience. The drive started at 3 pm through JCB. The encroachment was being removed without serving notice. The assistant engineer B S Deepake warned the traders, opposing the action, of taking stern action. Later on, the opposition got mild.

The MIDC administration has decided to construct a service road from Maharana Pratap Chowk to Trupti Guest House. The road of width 3.75 metres to 5.50 metres will be constructed in the chowk, said Deepake adding that the citizens, as well as patrolling police, were facing severe inconvenience on regular basis.