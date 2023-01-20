MIDC vows to supply 36 MLD of water through new Jack Well from April 1

Aurangabad:

If all goes well, the Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC), claims the lifting and supplying of 36 MLD of water through the newly constructed Jack Well (in Jayakwadi Dam-Paithan) from April 1.

It may be noted that considering the demand for water to the Shendra MIDC and Auric City, the works of laying a 900 mm size pipeline got started from Jayakwadi Dam to Shendra and it is now nearing completion. Meanwhile, the construction work of the new Jack Well has also reached the last leg.

It may be noted that the discussion on laying of pipeline and constructing a jack well as a part of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's water supply scheme is going on for the past many years. On other hand, the MIDC successfully laid a 50-km long pipeline of 900 mm diameter from Jayakwadi Dam to Shendra MIDC in just five years. Later on, the Water Purification Plant was established at Khodegaon and the Jack well at Jayakwadi Dam. The work of the Jack Well will be completed by March 31 and it will be made operational from April 1. The MIDC will be supplying 36 MLD of water through it.

Elaborating on the project, the MIDC executive engineer R D Giri said that currently 20 MLD of water is being supplied to Shendra MIDC, Jalna MIDC and Chikalthana MIDC through the old Jack Well (in Jayakwadi Dam) at Paithan. Besides, 4 MLD of water is also supplied to Auric City, but the water demand will increase in future. Apart from it, many new industries will be coming up at DMIC's Shendra MIDC and the industrial belt at Bidkin in the future. We assess that these industries may require more than 70 MLD of water. Keeping this need in mind, five years ago the MIDC laid a 900-diameter water pipeline from the old Jack Well at Paithan to the Khodegaon water treatment plant. Besides, the construction of a new jack well next to the old jack well was undertaken five years ago. This work is in the final stage. The work of the new Jack Well will be completed by the end of March and 36 MLD water supply will start from the new Jack well on April 1. If the demand for water increases in the future, then the capacity of this Jack Well will also be increased to 72 MLD per day, he stressed.

Boxx

The demand of water by different industrial estates

Railway Station MIDC - 2 MLD

Paithan MIDC - 4 MLD

Waluj MIDC - 60 MLD

Shendra MIDC - 8 MLD

Chikalthana MIDC - 2 MLD and

Jalna MIDC - 8 MLD.