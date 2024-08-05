MIDC Waluj police seize missing truck in West Bengal

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two months ago, a truck that had been missing with goods worth Rs seven lakh from a company in Waluj was recently seized by MIDC Waluj police in West Bengal. With the help of local police, they seized goods and a truck valued at Rs 22 lakh.

Canpack India Pvt. Ltd. had entrusted goods worth Rs seven lakh to West Bengal through a transport company Returnable Logistic Solutions Pvt. Ltd (Delhi) Upon receiving the order, this transport company contacted Sandeep Singh of Vindhyavasini Transport Company in Nashik. He agreed to deliver the goods and sent a truck (WB 19 L 1605) to Waluj to load the goods. After verifying the truck's documents, the Returnable Logistic Transport Company loaded 1,300 glass bottles worth Rs seven lakh from Canpack India. On June 11, truck driver Mahendrakumar departed for West Bengal to deliver the goods.

Goods not delivered on time

When the goods were not delivered on time, Returnable Logistics’s Chandraprakash Chaube inquired with transporter Sandeep Singh, truck driver Mahendrakumar, and owner Suresh Shah. When all three gave evasive answers, Chaube filed a complaint at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Local police went to Bengal

Upon receiving information that the truck, along with the goods, was in West Bengal, under the guidance of Police Inspector Krishna Shinde, a team including assistant Sub-Inspector Dinesh Ban, Nawab Shaikh and Dheeraj Kabliye, went to West Bengal. With the help of the local police, MIDC Waluj police seized the truck and the goods.