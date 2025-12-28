Milestones and makeovers from 2025

Chaitali Joshi

(Year ender)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In 2025, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar marked a defining phase in its transport journey, recording major strides across air, rail, and road connectivity. With identity-shaping renaming initiatives, infrastructure upgrades, and expanded travel services, the city strengthened its position on regional and national transit maps. As key projects progress into 2026, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is steadily emerging as a major connectivity hub of Maharashtra, promising improved travel efficiency and a modern, passenger-centric mobility network in upcoming years.

Airport: New identity and expanded connectivity

– The airport was officially renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport, marking a historic moment for the city’s identity and heritage.

– The revised name was implemented across signage, branding, and airport premises, reinforcing the updated identity.

— In a national customer satisfaction survey, the airport secured 8th rank in the first review and later achieved 1st rank in the second round, reflecting major improvements in services and facilities.

— The Param Vir Chakra Memorial Gallery was reopened after renovation, enhancing the airport’s cultural significance and visitor experience.

— A preliminary land acquisition notification was issued for the proposed runway expansion.

— Three daily flights to New Delhi strengthened connectivity with the national capital, while regular flight operations remained largely stable throughout the year.

— The final quarter of 2025 witnessed disruptions due to nationwide IndiGo delays, compounded by fog, low visibility, and technical issues, temporarily affecting flight schedules.

Railway station: Renaming and redevelopment

— Aurangabad Railway Station was officially renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station, reflecting the city’s historical legacy.

— The new name appeared on station boards and public displays, signalling official implementation.

— As part of redevelopment plans, the old station building was demolished, making way for modernised infrastructure in the coming years.

— The Jalna–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express was extended to Hazur Sahib Nanded becoming the Nanded–Mumbai Vande Bharat Express while continuing its halt at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar en route to Mumbai.

— Railway schedule adjustments impacted four trains passing through the city.

— Construction for redevelopment progressed through the year, with one major building structure completed.

— Heavy delays were noted across multiple trains, especially in November and December, due to increased operational load and seasonal challenges.

Bus connectivity: Expansion of e-mobility and new service routes

— The relocation plan for the CIDCO Bus Stand to Chikalthana Central Workshop was proposed in November, although the shift remains pending due to procedural delays.

— The CBS witnessed an increase in e-bus frequency, enhancing urban and intercity accessibility in a sustainable format.

— Hourly e-bus services from CBS to Pune were introduced, improving convenience for long-distance passengers.

— New e-bus services to Nashik via Samruddhi Highway strengthened regional connectivity with reduced travel time.

— Additionally, new routes via Vaijapur towards Nashik and Pune were started to cater to route-specific passenger requirements with e buses