Milind nurtured us: actor Milind Shinde

Aurangabad, April 4:

“Events like Nagsen Festival are the need of the hour. Society gets directions through them and its intellectual development is accomplished. Our lives have taken shapes only because of Milind’, opined film actor Milind Shinde

He was speaking during the inauguration of Nagsen Festival organised by Milind College students, alumni, Students Welfare Association and Festival Organising Committee on Monday. Critic Sunil Gajakosh delivered a lecture on ‘The impact of Films like Kala to Zundh on Society’. Writer Rajkumar Tangade presided over.

Shinde further said, my father studied in Milind College and hence he named me ‘Milind’. It is a proud moment for me to be a chief guest of a function in this monument”, he said.

Kuldeep Ramteke, P B Ambhore, Prashant Sanghvi, Daulatrao More, Manish Dhoot, and others were present.

Rapper Vipin Tated, and actor Rupesh Paratwagh were felicitated by Shinde by presenting Mahakavi Vamandada Kardak Centenary Award.

Asian Boxing Competition gold medalist Shrushti Sathe, Chhatrapati Award winner Sneha Dhepe, and Judge Prafulla Telgode were also felicitated on the occasion.

Suraj Bankar and his team present Bhimgeet and dances. Kailas Khanjode demonstrated live painting.

Sachin Nikam conducted the proceedings, Siddharth Mokale made an introductory speech while Sanjay More proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Kishor Wagh, Prabodhan Bansode, Vishal Sarpe, Avinath Kamble, Atul Kamble, Kunal Bhalerao, Shubham Padghan, Sagar Thakur, Nikhil Arak, Praveen Hivrale, Satish Shinde, Gunratna Sonawane, Mayak Khare and others took efforts for the success of the festival.