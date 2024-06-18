Milind Samata Rally to be taken out today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Milind College will take out a ‘Milind Samata Rally’ from Nagsenvan, at 8 am on June 19 as part of celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav year of its foundation.

The college was founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on June 19, 1950, for the higher education of students from poor, underprivileged and deprived classes. The rally will commence after garlanding the statue of Dr Ambedkar on the campus. It will culminate at Milind College after passing through Bhadkar Gate, Mill Corner, Aurangpura, Gulmandi and City Chowk areas.

College principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan appealed to present and past students, teachers and the general public to participate in the rally.