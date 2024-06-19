Milind Samata Rally taken out

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Milind College took out ‘Milind Samata Rally’ in the city on Wednesday as part of the celebration of the Amrit Mahotsav year of its foundation.

The participants who wore costumes like Dr Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and other great leaders were the cynosure of all eyes.

The rally commenced from the Lumbini auditorium. It culminated at Milind College after passing through Mill Corner, Aurangpura, City Chowk and Bhadkal Gate areas. In the rally, the message of social unity was given by showering flowers and bursting firecrackers.

The college was founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, on June 19, 1950, for the higher education of students from poor, underprivileged and deprived classes.

It has entered the Amrit Mahotsave year. The college principal, Dr Vaishali Pradhan, appealed to all present and past students, teachers and the general public to participate in the rally. Members of Samata Sanik Dal paid homage to Dr Ambedkar’s statue at Limbini Park. Bhikku Sangh flagged off the rally. Bhikku Sangh, Samata Band Squad, students, NCC cadets, teaching and non-teaching staff members of PES colleges and schools.

In the rally, Bhadanta Bodhipalo Mahathero, Dr Bhadanta Mahathero, Prakash Kale,

Dr Janardhan Mhaske, Dr Suryakanta Gade, Officer on Special Duty of Government Cancer Hospital Arvind Gaikwad, Dwarkadas Pathrikar, Dhananjay Borde, Dr Minhaj Pathan, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Sartaj Pathan, Dr H M Desarada, Subhash Lomte and college principal Dr Vaishali Pradhan.