MIM a major challenge for all political parties

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 14:

MIM's hold on district and city politics has become a challenge for both BJP and Shiv Sena. The political parties are now trying to figure out a way to defeat MIM in the upcoming municipal elections.

The BJP had organized a kite-flying event at the residence of former corporator Anil Makariye in Samarthnagar. Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire, MLA Pradip Jaiswal, MLC Ambadas Danve were also invited. But they did not come. A former MLA with experience of divisive politics in both Sena and BJP Kishanchand Tanwani, however, attended the event along with MLA Atul Save and Basavaraj Mangrule. Inviting other parties is a chore, but everyone is at their home for Sankranti. The political leaders misunderstood our invitation for political affiliation.

MIM will not succeed

Last time MIM won on all seats they contested. Compared to that, they will not succeed this time. In the forthcoming municipal elections, the seats of MIM will be reduced. Our party has 126 candidates. On the contrary, MIM, Sena, Congress and NCP have no candidates, said BJP MLA Atul Save.

No match in ideology

MIM is frequently mentioned as the BJP's B team. The ideology of MIM and BJP is very opposite. The BJP is the main opposition party to the MIM, said Basavaraj Mangrule, BJP state vice president.

Will field candidates in all wards

MIM has 26 corporators, one MLA and an MP. The public knows how much damage has been done to the city by communal politics. Apart from the Muslim-majority areas, we will now field candidates in the upcoming municipal elections in the entire city, said MP Imtiyaz Jaleel.