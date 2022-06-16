MIM Students Wing, Parents demand instalments for fees

Aurangabad, June 16:

Members of the MIM Students Wing and a group of parents staged a demonstration in front of Little Flower School, Cantonment, on Thursday to protest against the forceful recovery of outstanding fees.

The agitators said that the parents are forced to take admission for their children every year when a student is admitted to the first standard.

“The admissions fees are collected every year. This system should be stopped. The instalments should be given to pay outstanding fees,” they said. Kunal Kharat, Naser Siddiqui, Sandeep Sareen, Abdul Rahman, Alam Khan, S Siddiqui and others were present.