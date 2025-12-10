‘Minimally invasive cardiac surgery’ to begin at Super Specialty Hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Super Specialty Hospital at GMCH will soon launch Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS). At present, conventional open-heart surgeries are performed here; however, with this upcoming technique, modern heart surgeries will be carried out with minimal incisions.

Heart surgeries began at the Super Specialty Hospital in December last year. Over the past year, the hospital successfully performed 30 complex cardiac surgeries. Preparations to start Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery (MICS) are now in the final stage. Under the guidance of dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre and special duty officer Dr. Sudhir Chaudhari, Dr. Sadanand Patwari, Dr. Sheetal Dikale, Shaikh Nadeem and Syed Ali, anaesthesiologists Dr. Rajshree Virsheed-Sonawane, Dr. Kishan Bansode, Dr. Aamer Syed, nurses Meghna Gavit and Snehalata Jadhav, Dr. Ganesh Sapkal, biomedical engineer Pooja Jagtap, and others are working diligently for cardiac patient care.

Surgeries through small incisions only

Traditional open-chest surgery performed by cutting through the breastbone (sternum) has been the standard for decades. However, in Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgery, operations are done using only small incisions. This significantly reduces patient discomfort, minimizes blood loss, and shortens hospital stay duration.

For which heart surgeries is MICS used?

--Valve repair / valve replacement

---Repair of holes in the heart (septal defect correction)

---Selected cases of bypass surgery

---Removal of tumors or correction of other structural defects