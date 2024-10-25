Minister Atul Save files nomination from East constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the upcoming assembly elections, housing minister Atul Save today filed his nomination as the official candidate of the Mahayuti alliance from the East constituency. Leaders, office-bearers, and a large number of activists from various constituent parties of the Mahayuti, including Shiv Sena, BJP, Nationalist Congress Party, RPI, and Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, were present.

While speaking to media persons, after filing his nomination, Save said that he had contested elections as the official candidate of the Mahayuti in 2014 and 2019, receiving complete support from the constituent parties both times. Dr Bhagwat Karad, Shirish Boralkar, Rajendra Janjal, Abhijit Deshmukh, Anil Makriye, Shivaji Dandage, Lakshmikant Thethe, Jalinder Shendge, Damu Anna Shinde, Raj Wankhede, Vivek Rathod, Deepak Dhakne, Harshavardhan Karad and others were present on the occasion.

Water issue to be resolved

Save assured, "The city's water issues will soon be resolved, and by March, every citizen will have ample water supply. The Mahayuti government is making concrete efforts for this. With the co-operation of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, we are working to bring various companies, such as Toyota, Kirloskar, and Ather Energy, to the city, which will create significant employment opportunities for the youth.”

“I am committed to the overall development of the constituency in the coming times. I believe I will receive full support from the people of the constituency and will be elected as an MLA for the third time," hoped Atul Save.