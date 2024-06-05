Minister Bhumre emerges victorious in LS poll

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sandeepan Bhumre, the district Guardian Minister and Shinde Sena candidate was declared winner in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency elections on Tuesday. He defeated sitting MP and candidate of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Msulimeen (AIMIM) Syed Imtiaz Jaleel by a margin of 1.34 lakh votes.

Uddhav Sena candidate and former MP Chandrakant was in third place with more than 2.93 lakh students.

There were 37 candidates in the fray including candidates from top parties. A total of 13,02,197 people exercised their franchise in the election for the LS Constituency that was conducted at 2040 polling booths in six Assembly Constituencies on May 13. Of them, there were 4 473 postal votes. A total of 12,97,724 people voted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The counting of votes began at MIT at 8 am with postal ballots round while the round of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) votes commenced at 8.30 am. The officers and employees were administered an oath of secrecy at 7 am.

At the end of the 27th round, Shinde Sena and Mahayuti candidate Sandeepan Bhumre wrested the seat with 4,76,130 votes, from sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Imtiaz Jaleel who received (3,41,480 votes). The total margin of victory is 1,34,650 votes. UBT and India Alliance candidate Chandrakant Khaire remained in third place from the first to final round with 2,93,450 votes.

Vanchait Bahujan Aghadi candidate Afsar Khan who received 69,266 votes was in fourth place. Two independent candidates Harshawardhan Jadhav and Surendra Gajbhare secured 39,828 and 10,725 votes respectively. A total of 5,773 people used None of the Above (NOTA) options.