Minister Karad has not understood Delhi yet

Tussle between Khaire and Karad

Aurangabad, April 24:

Union minister of State for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad lashed out at Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire during the inauguration ceremony of Rs 5,500 crore road works held in the city on Sunday. Outraged, Khaire expressed his indignation against Dr Karad stating that he has not understood Delhi yet.

Dr Karad read the list of works done in the city and district till date and the works to be done in future. While taking a jibe at Khaire, he said that Khaire only gave memorandums for every work, but nothing happened during his tenure. But we are working for development. This angered Khaire. While speaking to the media after the programme, he said, I got approval for NH 211 and took frequent follow-up, then where the work started. I have a pile of files and statements. I will meet Gadkari again next week for work on Outram Ghat. As far as Karad is concerned, he has just started knowing Delhi and the minister of State has no authority. It takes many years to understand Delhi.

Dispute between Kenekar and MLC Danve

MLC Ambadas Danve asked the NHAI officials whether this is a BJP program or of the union government. Meanwhile, BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar said, Danve, has come as a guest and must not argue. This is a government program, but Gadkari will be welcomed by the BJP. This led to a long verbal altercation between the two.

Tussle between Shiv Sena-BJP

BJP-Shiv Sena is in a political tussle. Meanwhile, Sena leaders attended the program. Apart from MLA Pradeep Jaiswal and MLA Bornare, Ssena leader Khaire, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, both the ministers, MLC Danve, MLA Shirsat and MLA Rajput were sitting in the front row with BJP leaders. Guardian minister Subhash Desai, PWD minister Ashok Chavan, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, MLC Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale were not present on the occasion.