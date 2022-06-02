Minister Samant issues probe orders into exams mismanagement case

Aurangabad, June 2:

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Thursday issued directives to probe the mismanagement of undergraduate courses examinations being conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

Three students were sitting on every bench at Vijendra Kabra College of Social Work centre, one of the centres in the city. The video of students went viral on social media. Taking notice of the incident, Uday Samant said in Mumbai today that the sitting arrangement of three students on a single bench is a very wrong thing.

“The probe will be done to see whether the university or college has done a mistake. Stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for it,” he said. The Minister has also issued directives to the university to conduct today’s paper afresh and submit the enquiry report within 24 hours.