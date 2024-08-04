Minister Sattar asks officers to complete water conservation works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar instructed the officers of the Water Conservation Department to prepare a plan for the district the level project and get immediate approval for the re-structuring and construction of Ghatnandra dam in Sillod-Soyegaon.

He shared this information while addressing a press conference at Sena Bhavan in Sillod this afternoon.

Abdul Sattar said that the work of increasing the height of a dam of Soyegaon and restoring micro-irrigation schemes is being undertaken.

The minister said that the officers were also asked to repair the Khelna water reservoir and construct new weirs.

“The officers of Forest and Public Works Departments (PWD) in coordination with each other complete the water conservation works,” he said.

Sattar said that officers of PWD were directed to repair the main entrance of Ajanta and renovate the town's historical gate. He said that the water conservation works should be completed on time.