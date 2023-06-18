Minister Save inspects Elevated Storage Reservoir under ‘Vikas Tirth’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP started making efforts to take information about the development works, done during nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the public under the Vikas Tirth.

Cooperative Minister Atul Save on Sunday visited the ‘Elevated Storage Reservoir’ at Garware Stadium under the initiative.

Citizens and activists were informed about the works of the new water supply scheme.

Narendra Modi's programme 'Mann Ki Baat' was shown on the LED screen at Kulswamini Mangal Karyalaya. A meeting of the booth chief and workers was held on the occasion. Atul Save informed the activists about the work done by the government.

The party members got information about schemes like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, Awas Yojana, Kisan Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, Ayushman Bharat, and Ujjwala Gas. BJP State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar also guided the participants.

Assembly in-charge Shivaji Dandge, Raju Shinde, Kiran Patil, Rajesh Mirkar, Madhuri Advant, Manisha Bhansali, Govind Kendre, Garkheda Mandal president Laxmikant Thete, Arun Palve, Ganesh Navander, Vilas Korde, Balaji Munde, Damu Anna Shinde, Rekha Jaiswal and Varsha Salunke were present.