Minister Uday Samant in the city today
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 5, 2026 22:05 IST2026-01-05T22:05:03+5:302026-01-05T22:05:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state's minister of industries and e-commerce, Uday Samant, will be visiting the city on Tuesday. He ...
The state's minister of industries and e-commerce, Uday Samant, will be visiting the city on Tuesday. He will inaugurate the election campaign offices of the Shinde Sena candidates from Prabhags 22, 27 and 29 at Shivajinagar.