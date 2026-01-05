Minister Uday Samant in the city today

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: January 5, 2026 22:05 IST2026-01-05T22:05:03+5:302026-01-05T22:05:03+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The state’s minister of industries and e-commerce, Uday Samant, will be visiting the city on Tuesday. He ...

Minister Uday Samant in the city today | Minister Uday Samant in the city today

Minister Uday Samant in the city today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state’s minister of industries and e-commerce, Uday Samant, will be visiting the city on Tuesday. He will inaugurate the election campaign offices of the Shinde Sena candidates from Prabhags 22, 27 and 29 at Shivajinagar.

Open in app