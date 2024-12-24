Miniyar takes over as Smart City CEO

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Jagdish Miniyar, who has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Smart City by the government two days ago, took the charge from the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, today afternoon. So far, the additional charge was looked after by the civic chief and the administrator. Miniyar was released from the office of the Divisional Commissioner on Tuesday, after which he met G Sreekanth and then formally took charge from him.

Miniyar mentioned that some of the Smart City projects have been completed, while others are progressing. After reviewing all these projects, the future direction will be decided, he said.