Minor assault: Probe under DCP Kanwat

Police are investigating the sexual assault of a minor girl from Mumbai under the supervision of CP Pawar, following High Court directives. PI Geeta Bagwade is handling the investigation, while DCP Navneet Kanwat leads the inquiry into the allegations mentioned in the petition.

The investigation team has recorded the victim's supplementary statement in a closed-door session with her mother and lawyer present. Since the victim is a minor, charges under the POCSO Act have been added. The victim's statement has also been recorded before a Magistrate under Section 183 of the IPC, and a medical examination has been completed.

The government’s Chief Public Prosecutor, Amarjeetsingh Girase presented the investigation report to the Aurangabad Bench of justice Vibha Kankanwadi and justice Rohit W. Joshi. The report states that a detailed inquiry led by DCP Kawat will be submitted at the next hearing after the Christmas holidays.

Bench raises key questions

During the hearing, the Bench asked

1. Was the victim presented to the Child Rights Protection Committee?

2. What steps were taken for the victim’s counseling?

3. Has the victim received support under the ‘Manodhairya’ scheme?

The chief public prosecutor assured the court that answers to these questions would be provided in the next hearing.