Minor assaulted; family attacked while seeking assailants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after being assaulted by a group of 10 to 15 youths while returning home from tuition on January 5. When his father and brother went out to trace the attackers, they too were assaulted in Shivajinagar around 8 pm on Monday.

According to a complaint filed by the boy’s 42-year-old father, local residents near a Shivajinagar hospital identified Shubham alias Chindhya and others as the assailants. The same group allegedly attacked the family with wooden logs taken from a bonfire. Aniket Wagh and Sumit Gadekar were also named in the assault. Jawaharnagar police have registered a case against the named accused and other unidentified persons.