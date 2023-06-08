Minor blackmailed, raped for six months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Six persons blackmailed and raped a 14-year-old girl in the city. A case has been registered with Satara police station on Thursday, while the police have arrested four accused until now. Police said, a friend of the victim first raped the girl and also shot a video of the heinous act. Later, his six to seven friends also blackmailed and raped the girl.

The girl is presently studying in class ninth. She came in contact with her friend in 2022. They exchanged their mobile numbers and used to chat frequently. Later, he raped her in October. Later, his friends used to rape her. This continued for around six months. In April, she told about it to her father. He first took her to the child welfare committee. The committee took the matter seriously and asked the police to register a case.

Accordingly, the police registered a case against a minor boy, and other accused including Akshay Chavan, Aseem Pathan, Ram Gaikwad and other two. The police arrested four accused out of the six.