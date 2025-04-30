Minor girl abused under pretense of love

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kamalapur in Waluj Industrial area has been shaken by the news of a minor girl becoming pregnant after being exploited under the guise of a love affair. The heartbreaking situation came to light, leading to the registration of a case at MIDC Waluj Police Station on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old, who lives with her mother and brother since her father's passing in 2017, had befriended a 25-year-old man. Her mother, upon learning of their relationship in March 2025, had urged them to part ways. Tragically, the youth took advantage of the young girl's innocence, engaging in physical relations with her twice when she was alone at home.

Alarm bells rang when the girl's mother noticed she hadn't had her period by late April 2025. A home pregnancy test confirmed her fears. The distraught girl then confided the horrifying truth. Following the mother's complaint, police have filed a case against Ajay Dhoke and are currently investigating this deeply disturbing incident.