Minor girl dies after speeding car hits 4 vehicles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Porsche car dash case is being debated hotly in the State, a nine-year-old girl who was injured in a freak accident succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

According to details, the driver of the speeding jeep lost control of the vehicle at Maniknagar on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar--Jalgaon road in Sillod on May 26. The jeep hit another three four-wheelers and one motorcycle rider.

The jeep first hit a car which was taking a turn. The dash was so powerful that the airbags of the car were opened. Later, the jeep took a turn and dashed against another car (MH-03-CV 2070) coming from Sillod and a motorcycle (MH-15-BV-4383) coming from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The jeep entered the Kale Petrol Pump premises and stuck in the guard of the petrol tank. A major incident was averted.

A total of four persons, including a minor girl were injured in the freak accident and they were rushed to a private hospital for treatment. A nine-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries today. The girl has been identified as Mariya Seed Shaikh Zainoddin while the remaining three are undergoing treatment. The driver fled from the spot. Sillod Police arrested the driver Avinash More and a case of culpable homicide was registered against him.