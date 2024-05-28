Minor girl exploited by water vendor for 10 days

Girl had ran away from home over mobile phone quarrel with her parents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl, Neha (name changed), was raped and tortured for over 10 days by a water vendor with the help of a hotel manager in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the police, Neha had left her home on May 14 after a disagreement with her parents over her excessive use of mobile phones. While she was sitting at the Mukundwadi railway station, a water vendor named Sohail Abdul Razak Qadri (25, Vishrantinagar) offered to help the distressed girl and took her to a hotel called Shangrila, where the hotel manager, Aditya Kaduba Dhiwar (22), allowed them to stay.

Over the next five days, Sohail subjected Neha to horrific abuse, including rape and threats. Sohail even kept Neha at his sister's and then at a friend's house for several days, further isolating and torturing her. On May 26, Sohail left Neha at the Cidco bus stand, where a passerby helped her contact her family. Meanwhile, the family of Neha had lodged a missing complaint with the Pundaliknagar police. PI Rajesh Yadav and PSI Sandeep Kale were on a lookout for Neha. After meeting Neha, her family took her to the Pundaliknagar police station where she narrated her ordeal. Acting swiftly, PSI Kale arrested both Sohail and Dhiwar, who have been remanded in custody until May 30. Neha's statement has been recorded, and she has been sent to a government child care home.