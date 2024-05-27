Minor girl forced into prostitution, rescued

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 14-year-old girl who was brought here for work in a beauty parlour was forced into the prostitution. The incident took place at a row house in Hirapur Shivar of the city from April 22 to May 25.

Police rescued the girl and registered a case against the four accused.

The accused who have been identified as Munna Seth, Seema, Roja and Kunal were booked with Chikalthana Police Station. On learning about the police complaint, the accused ran away.

A 22-year-old Kajal (name changed) who lived with husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law in Tamil Nadu was working in a company for eight months.

Kajal got acquainted with a woman named Seema. Seem lured her to arrive here on the pretext of giving a good salary for working in a parlour of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Kajal accepted the offer and brought her 14-year-old sister-in-law Sakshi (name changed) with her to take care of her son.

She along with Sakshi arrived at the Railway Station of the city on April 24 and went to Hirapur as per the instructions of Seema. Munna kept them at his residence for ten days. Some unknown men were seen in his row house on the third day. Munna threatened Sakshi to go into the room with these men. Thus, she was forced into prostitution. She was also sent to different hotels with customers.

Box

Incident came to light due to fight

Kajal went to Jalna with a youth on May 9 at the instructions of Munna. She made a phone call to her husband from there and gave information about the incident.

Her husband came ot the city on May 12 and asked Munna to hand over Sakshi to him. Munna threatened of dire consequences and drove them away. Kajal and her husband went to their village. The couple returned the city on May 25 and were taking Sakshi to the Railway Station at 2 pm. Sakshi ran away from the Auto Rickshaw they reached the Shahganj area.

They were fighting on the road. Police took them to Police Station. Sakshi informed the whole incident to police. Police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi registered a case and handed it over to Chikalthana Police Station. Sakshi was kept at Government Children's Home. There are many unanswered questions. They include why the trio went to Shahganj while going towards Railway Station and why police were not informed when Munna refused to give custody of Sakshi to her brother.