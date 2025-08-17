Minor girl lured, abducted in city
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 17, 2025 20:10 IST2025-08-17T20:10:02+5:302025-08-17T20:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly lured and abducted, triggering concern in the city. Acting on a complaint from her relative, Cidco police registered a case and launched a probe. According to the complaint, the girl was taken away under suspicious circumstances. Police are verifying leads to trace her whereabouts.