Minor girl raped in Shillegaon PS

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 28:

Sensation prevailed after a 14-year-old girl, who had gone to answer nature’s call, was raped on Friday at 5.30 am. The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Shillegaon police station. The incident came to light on Friday late in the evening. The rural police succeeded in arresting the accused within an hour after registration of the rape case. The local court today awarded magisterial custody remand (MCR) and sent him to the Harsul Jail.

The name of accused is Aniket alias Anya Dnyaneshwar Chavan (21, Gaolishivra).

Rural police said, “ The victim stepped out of home on Friday early morning to answer the nature’s call. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused pressed her mouth and dragged her till the grazing land and raped her.

The victim got panicked after the incident, but she narrated the whole incident to her relatives on Friday late in the evening. The relatives along with the victim then lodged a complaint with Shillegaon police station. The police inspector Machindra Survase recorded the statement of the victim in front of the women’s committee as per the guidelines under POCSO Act. After registration of complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the accused within sometime. The accused is now cooling his heels in the jail. Further investigation is on by PSI Sakhale.

The females are panicked with the rise in crime against women. The girls and married women are afraid of stepping out of their homes in fear of safety and security.

It may be noted that five murders had taken place in the city during last one week. As per the police sources, more than 22 murders had taken place this year in the jurisdiction of the city police. The rural police is also witnessing a rise in the murders and other sorts of crime. The incidents are indeed posing a challenge to both rural as well as urban police.