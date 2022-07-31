Minor girl raped on lure of marriage

Aurangabad, July 29:

A man raped a 14-year-old girl between September 2021 and January 2022 on several occasions luring to marry her. The girl conceived and the matter came to the fore. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station. The police arrested the accused Syed Abhujed Syed Aslam (22) and he has been remanded in the police custody till August 2.

The mother of victim works as a maid in the house of the accused. The girl also used to go with her mother on work. Syed Abhujed then raped the girl on several occasions luring to marry her. Her family members came to know about it, but they did not lodge any complaint accused due to the fear of defamation. However, the girl conceived and a complaint was lodged. The accused has been arrested while PSI Amol Sonawane is further investigating the case.