Minor girl raped on pretext love

Aurangabad, June 15:

A 13-year-old minor girl was raped by accused Rishikesh Ravindra Jadhav (23, Pundliknagar, Garkheda area) at her home on the pretext of love. The accused has been arrested after six months of the incident. On Wednesday, sessions judge V B Pargaonkar remanded him in the police custody till June 17.

The father of the victim had given a complaint in this regard and after inquiry of the girl a case was registered with Pundliknagar police station. The police registered the statement of the victim. She said that her parents are seperated and she lives with her mother. On December 4, she had gone to her father’s house. The victim knew the accused since November, 2021 and both were in love with each other.

On January 17, 2022, the accused came to her house at midnight and raped her on the pretext of love. Her father spotted him while while he was running from his house. The police arrested the accused after six months of the incident.

He was produced before the court on Wednesday. Assistant public prosecutor requested the court for his police custody as the police have to check the CCTV footage and to seize his cloths.