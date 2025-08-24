Minor girl rescued, abductor arrested in Cidco police action

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIDC Cidco police rescued a minor girl and arrested her abductor on Sunday.

Complainant Ganesh Mahorkar (27), a farmer from Buldhana, had come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 15 with his wife and minor sister-in-law. As they alighted at Cidco bus stand around 11 am, the girl was forcibly taken away on a motorcycle by Prithviraj Avasarmol (20), a resident of Mehkar. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and traced the accused with help from the cyber cell. The team disguised themselves as gas delivery men, rescued the girl safely from Dattnagar, and took Avasarmol into custody on August 24. The action was carried out under the guidance of police commissioner Pravin Pawar and senior officers.