Minor killed over two-year-old enmity in Begumpura

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, one minor age boy was stabbed to death by a youth known to him, with a sharp-edged weapon, owing to an old enmity, at Maliwada Galli, in the Begumpura area on Friday midnight.

The name of the deceased is Vishal Kailas Shinde (17) and the name of the accused is Ganesh Suryakant Patare (27, Tarkas Galli, Begumpura).

Police said, “Vishal and Ganesh were known to each other since their childhood. Ganesh was working on the toll naka in the Cantonment Area which got closed recently. While Vishal was working with his mother at Bibi ka Maqbara. Two years ago, Vishal had threatened Ganesh’s brother Yogesh Patare, who runs a shop, by showing a sharp-edged weapon. Since that incident, Ganesh was harbouring a grudge against Vishal in his mind. Whenever they would come across face to face by chance, they would stare at each other in anger.

On Friday night, Vishal was sitting on a mound of sand, lying in front of the house of Jagdish Kharat, in his lane. He was chatting with his friends. Co-incidentally, Ganesh, who passing by the road, spotted Vishal. He rushed towards him with a sharp-edged weapon. Vishal was sitting with his legs folded and before he could understand Ganesh attacked with the weapon on Vishal’s stomach and chest continuously.

Vishal collapsed in a pool of blood on the sand. His friends got panicked and disappeared from the spot. Ganesh also ran after them to attack, but they managed to flee away. Ganesh then again came near Vishal and kicked his body twice and left the spot. Vishal’s younger brother Gaurav and others rushed the victim in an unconscious state at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors at the casualty ward declared Vishal dead after the examination.

Meanwhile, Gaurav has lodged a complaint against Ganesh with the Begumpura police station. PSI Vishal Bodkhe is investigating the case. Gaurav has mentioned in the complaint that Ganesh had threatened him also with dire consequences on the spot.

Launched hunt for arrest

Ganesh after killing Vishal had run away with the murder weapon. The deputy commissioner of police Deepak Girhe and other police officers inspected the spot. The police have formed two squads to hunt and arrest the criminal. Meanwhile, the police have also surveyed the CCTV cameras to see the chronology of the incident.