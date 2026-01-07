Minor youths assault man for asking them to slow down

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A two-wheeler rider was assaulted and seriously injured by three minor youths after he asked them to ride slowly at Pirbazar Chowk on the night of January 3.

The injured, Rajesh Lokhande (39) of Phulenagar, was cut off twice by the trio riding triple-seat at high speed. When he objected, they allegedly assaulted him and struck his head with a stone, causing serious injuries. The youths fled after leaving behind their motorcycle (MH-20-GF-1768). Lokhande was hospitalised and later lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case, and all three accused have been confirmed as minors, said police inspector Sangram Tathe.