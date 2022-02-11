Minority institutions appeal to submit proposals by Feb 18

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

The district administration has appealed to the minority educational societies to submit proposals for funds to provide basic amenities by February 18, 2022. The state's Minorities Development Department (MDD) has issued a letter on dated February 8, 2022, urging the private schools, junior colleges, ITIs, municipal council schools, schools for the physically challenged (having a dense population of minority students) to visit the department's website https://mdd.maharashtra.gov.in and go through the list of the documents to be enclosed with the proposal. Hence the desirous educational societies are appealed to submit their proposals and along with the documents fulfilling all the terms and conditions to the district collectorate office by February 18, 2022, stated the release.