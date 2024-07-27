Minority Pensioners Association formed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Minority Pensioners Association (MPA) was established in the city for minority pensionary officers and employees. The aim of MPA is to create awareness in society about the social, educational, cultural and health problems of the minorities and help them to increase the number of minority employees. A meeting of the Association was held recently and the office-bearers were elected. Shaikh Masood, MPA founder president over the meeting.

The office-bearers are as follows; Md Zakiuddin Siddiqui (Working Chairman), Abdul Bakhi Baghban and Syed Fahimuddin (Vice Presidents), Shaikh Farooq (Constituent), Abdul Bari Patel (General Secretary), Majeed Ahmed Khan and Shaikh Munir (Joint Secretaries), Qazi Zubair (Treasurer), Syed Shokat Ali, Dr Mohd Abdul Bari and Hasan Siddiqui (advisors), Feroze Khan and Abdul Rauf (members). Membership registration of the Association has started and the next general meeting will be held on August 15.