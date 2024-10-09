Minor's recklessness claims life of hardworking woman

Lokmat News Network Chattrapati Sambhajinagar:

Incidents of ‘Hit and Run’ continue to plague the city, with a tragic incident occurring on Tuesday at 10:30 pm when a minor boy sped away after hitting a pedestrian woman. Riding a relative's moped, the boy was racing through Baliram Patil Chowk. This led to the death of Suvarna Subhash Pandit (39, resident of Ayodhyanagar) on Wednesday at 11 am. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Navneet Kanwat has informed that both the minor and the relative who provided the vehicle will be charged in the case.

Suvarna worked during the day washing utensils at others' homes and provided care to patients at night to support her family. Her husband runs a salon. On the day of the incident, she was on her way to a patient’s house at around 10.30 pm after finishing her day job. The minor, riding a red moped (MH 20 - FB 6296), collided with Suvarna from behind while riding from Bajrang Chowk to Baliram Patil Chowk. The speed of the moped was so high that Suvarna was thrown several feet away, suffering severe injuries to her head and chest. By the time locals rushed to help, the rider had already fled. They took her to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday morning during treatment.

Military Logo on vehicle

The minor's moped was fitted with a red license plate and bore the Indian Army logo. A case has been filed against the minor at the Cidco police station. His uncle, who provided the vehicle, has also been named as an accused in the case. Police confirmed that the moped is registered in the name of Vipul Navnath Adhane (resident of Mayur Park).

Family tragedy

Suvarna's elder daughter had recently given birth and was staying with her parents. On Tuesday, Suvarna had dropped her daughter off at her in-laws' house, only to meet with a tragic accident that night. Despite the road being wide, the minor still collided with her.

Who controls minor riders?

In areas like Osmanpura, Cannaught, and Nirala Bazaar,

minor-age children are frequently seen coming to school and tuition of vehicles. Due to the negligence of traffic police, these minors are often given access to vehicles by irresponsible parents.