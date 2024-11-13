Miracles to happen in East Assembly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Congress Committee president Shaikh Yusuf said that a miracle would happen in the Aurangabad East Assembly as Lahu Shewale, the official candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would be elected.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Shaikh Yusuf said that Rahul Gandhi withdrew the candidature announced for M K Deshmukh and gave it to Lahu Shewale as part of social engineering.

He said voters are welcoming Shewale.

Congress candidate Lahu Shewale said, “I am getting good responses from all the constituent parties of MVA. In the beginning, my situation was bad. But now, it has improved a lot and I will be elected. Only the Congress party can create the alchemy of giving a ticket to a poor and a worker.”

He is being welcomed by the voters.

M K Deshmukh, City Women Cell president Dipali Misal, Dr Pavan Dongre, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Kishore Tulsibagwale and others were present.