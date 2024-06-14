Miscreants attempt to burn shops throwing petrol in Sajapur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An unsuccessful attempt was made to burn two shops using petrol around midnight on Thursday in Sajapur. In this fire incident, the counter and other items in the electronics shop, and some sacks of salt in the grocery store were partially burnt. Fortunately, a major disaster was averted. The incident has been made due to mischief.

Sohail Nazir Khan (resident of Sajapur) owns an electrical shop named Galaxy Enterprises on the main road in Sajapur village, and adjacent to this, he has rented a grocery store to Shankar Vaidya. Around 7 am on Friday, Vaidya's son Mayur came to open the shop and found the sacks of salt kept in front of the store partially burnt and the shutters of both Galaxy Enterprises and his father's grocery store blackened. Mayur informed his father and the shop owner about this incident. Upon inspection, Sohail Khan and Vaidya realised that an attempt had been made to burn both shops.

When Sohail Khan checked the CCTV camera footage from his shop, he saw two young men, aged between 20 and 22, approaching the shops around 1.30 am. Within moments, one of the youths threw petrol he had brought with him on both shops. His accomplice then took out a matchbox and threw one match on the shops, causing a big flare-up and setting the shops on fire. Interestingly, there was a huge flare-up while setting the fire, but the two miscreants managed to escape unscathed due to their quick thinking. After committing crime, they then fled on a motorcycle into the darkness. The shop owners estimated a loss of approximately Rs 50,000. Acting upon the information, the MIDC Waluj police visited the site for inspection. The police inspector Krishna Shinde stated that the search for the miscreants is underway.