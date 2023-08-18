Miscreants create ruckkus at Cidco Bus Stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya is taking strenuous efforts to reduce the crime by restricting the night activities but on the other hand, the police stations are seem to be apathetic towards this aim. The tea and pan kiosks are operated openly late at night at various places. The miscreants coming to these places create ruckus and ransack the public properties. It was seen in an incident at the Cidco Bus Stand. Some miscreants came to the kiosks at Cidco Bus Stand and ransacked the Bus Stand and also beat the employee of the parking lot. They broke the glasses of the cabin of the Bus Stand. The incident occurred on August 17 midnight. A case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station.

According to the details, Rahul Bankar works at the parking lot at the Cidco Bus Stand. He was on night duty on Thursday. At around 1.30 am, Sonu Hingoli, Vickky Wagh and their accomplices came there and threatened Bankar. They demanded money from him to buy liquor. When he refused them, they severely beat him and also broke the glasses of the cabin with fists.

The police administration has directed all the hotels, restaurants and other establishments to be closeed at 11 pm. However, two kiosks owners sell cigarretes, tea, tobacco, and gutkha are sold at Cidco bus stand area at higher rate at night. According to the witnesses, around 20 to 25 youths are often seen creating miscreants. When the police patrolling vehicle goes there, the owners give them water bottles and the police then leave the spot. The safety of the passengers travelling at night is at stake due to these miscreants. More than ten incidents of robbery and thefts have occurred in this area in the past two months.