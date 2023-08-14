Miscreants create ruckus in weekly market at Ajanta

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Tension prevailed in the weekly market in Ajanta in Sillod tehsil when a mob severely trashed two youths on the suspicion of eve-teasing on Sunday afternoon. The police taking cognizance of the incident, cases of spreading riot have been registered against four miscreants at Ajanta police station.

Two persons Vijay Taterao Mahkum and Akash Ramrao Nimbhore from Balapur had come to the weekly market at Ajanta on Sunday afternoon. Some people nabbed them over suspicion of eve-teasing. Around 80 to 90 persons gathered at the market and severely beat the two. A riot-like situation prevailed in the market. The residents, women, and traders left the market immediately. Some residents came forward to rescue these two youths and dumped them in a nearby Ram Temple, due to which, they were saved. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras. On receiving the information API Pramod Bhingare and others rushed to the spot and brought some miscreants to the police station.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sandeep Kothalkar, a case has been registered against the accused Shaikh Javed Shaikh Qader, Shaikh Sohel Shaikh Chhote (both residents of Ajanta) and Vijay Taterao Mahkum and Akash Ramrao Nimbhore (both Balapur).

Sub-divisional police officer Dr Dinesh Kolhe visited the spot and examined the situation. A huge police bandobast has been deployed at Gandhi Chowk in Ajanta.