Miscreants thrash boy for talking with girl of another religion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of miscreants beat up a boy in the open space of the Labour Colony on Tuesday afternoon for talking with a girl of another religion.

According to eyewitnesses, a 20-year-old girl was going road in front of Shivaji Maharaj Museum this afternoon. Suspecting that she would talk with a youth, her relatives were keeping an eye on her.

She met her friend named Akash on the way. They were chatting with each other. A man in his forties tried to beat up the girl and the boy. Within no time, a mob of 50 to 80 youths rushed towards the spot. The girl asked Akash to run away, but the group of youths caught him after a chase.

Youth thrashed with kicks & punches

Police said that the group of youths was angry over the girl talking with a youth of another religion. The mob caught the girl and later chased the youth. He was taken to the open space of Labour Colony and beaten up with kicks and punches. The girl tried to save the youth. Some of the youths tried to take the girl away. In the meantime, a lady constable who was returning home through the area scolded the mob and also warned them of touching the girl. There was a commotion when the mob rushed after Akash.

Considering that the case may take a serious turn, residents of the area informed the police control room. Police rushed towards the spot immediately. Seeing policemen, the miscreants ran away. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate and police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi reached the spot. Police were searching for the youth and the girl, until late at night. A case will be registered on the basis of his complaint if he is found. Otherwise, the police themselves will lodge a complaint and will search for the miscreants.