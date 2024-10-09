Missing builder found murdered in MP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 40-year-old builder who was missing from Waluj for the past three weeks was found murdered in Madhya Pradesh (MP) at 9 am on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified Kishor Baburao Lohkare (Kamlapur, Gangapur). Police said that unidentified killers murdered Kishor and burnt his body to destroy evidence. Kishor Lohkare took cash of Rs 10 lakh from home and went to Mumbai for some work along with car driver Javed Sattar Shaikh ( Kamlapur), at 7 am, on September 17.

Javed came to Kamlapur by car alone on September 19. Javed told his employeer’s wife Asha Lohkar that Kishor stayed in Mumbai and sent back Rs 10 lakh to her.

Kishor called his wife Asha on September 26 and said that he was on his way to Indore and asked her to give Javed Rs 10 lakh and send him with the car to Indore. As per the talks with her husband, Asha handed over Rs 10 lakh to Javed and asked him to go to Indore.

Javed reached Indore and handed over money to Kishor. Later, Kishor informed his wife that he was going to Kolkata and Javed was sent back to Kamlapur, Waluj. Javed returned to Kamlapur with a car on September 27.

When Asha contacted Kishor through his mobile phone on September 28, it was found switched off. Since she could not contact him, Asha lodged a missing complaint of her husband at the MIDC Waluj Police Station on October 3.

Box

Burnt body found in forest

Relatives and friends have been searching for Kishor since he went missing in MP. The burnt and decomposed body of Kishor was found in the forest of Binjalwada Shivara in Khargone district on Wednesday. Relatives identified Kishor’s body through marks and ring on it. Police inspector Krishna Shinde feels that after the unknown criminals killed Kishore and burnt his body to destroy the evidence and to hide his identity.

Assistant Police Inspectors Gite, constables Vinod Nitanvare, Hanuman Thoke and Mahendra Salunke have been investigating in Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday night.

Box

Motive for murder is unclear

Police have started questioning some people who were in contact with Kishor. The investigation is going on whether Kishor was killed due to financial dealings or some other reason. The MIDC Waluj police have found some clues about the murder incident. Some suspects were also interrogated. According to police sources, prima facie suspicion is on driver Javed Shaikh.