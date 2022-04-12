Missing girl not found after eight months

Aurangabad, April 12:

It has been eight months since a 16-year-old girl living in Hanumannagar with her grandmother went missing. Her grandmother reported the incident to the police. However, the police did not find any clue about the girl. The case will now be referred to the Human Trafficking Prevention Unit for investigation.

Police said that Sarita Rampujan Yadav (16), of Hanumannagar was living with her grandmother and other relatives. Her parents passed away a while ago. Since then she had been living with her grandmother. She left home on the morning of September 21, 2021. After this, her grandmother Thangabai Pathade had lodged a complaint at Pundalikanagar police station.

The police had registered a case of kidnapping against the unidentified accused. PSI NS Sheikh was investigating the case. However, the police have not found any clue about her since the incident. She is five feet tall, with a strong build, fair complexion, black hair, and a flower tattooed on her right wrist, police said.