Missing youth found murdered, buried before family arrives

Youth from Bahul Kheda of Soygaon went missing from November 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ahmed Murad Tadvi (32) of Soygaon tehsil went missing on November 18 after the police issued a notice over a dispute in the village. On November 24, he was found dead in the Himayat Bagh area. The family came to know on November 29. In the evening, they rushed to Begampura police station. However, the police had carried out the burial a few hours earlier. The doctors on December 5 revealed it to be a murder and a case was registered against four suspects.

According to police, Ahmed, a farmer residing in Kheda, had a dispute case filed against him by Rahman Ayub Sheikh on November 16. Subsequently, Ishwar Bhoma Pawar, accompanied by Akhtar Ayub Sheikh and Abal Sayaji Tadvi, took Ahmed to the Soygaon police station. The police issued a notice to Ahmed. On November 18, Ahmed disappeared.

Meanwhile, on November 24, Ahmad was found dead on the waterline in front of Himayat Bagh. He had serious injuries on his body. Begampura police tried to identify him through various means. Messages were sent through media, social media.

Burial just hours before the family came to know

From November 24 to 29, the police kept Ahmad's body in a morgue and waited for the family. Then it was decided to bury him on November 29. At the same time, the family came to know about Ahmad from the police Patil. The family immediately rushed to Begampura police station. However the police had performed the burial a few hours before the family could reach the station. On December 4, doctors reported that Ahmad was killed. After that a case was registered against Rahman, Akhtar, Ishwar and Abal, said PSI Hareshwar Ghuge.