Mission Road Widening: Marking for Manzurpura-Roshan Gate Rd begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Wednesday started marking to widen the road between Manzurpura and Roshan Gate, up to 50 meters. The road is considered the lifeline of the old city. The marking began from Manzurpura on the first day. More than 400 properties on the road will be affected. The property holders were already given land compensation in 1999.

CSMC administrator G Sreekant is giving priority to approving roads mentioned in the old development plan. The Municipal Corporation administration began mission roads widening after removing encroachments on the 80-foot road in Vishrantinagar recently. G Sreekant issued orders four days ago to do marking of road between Manzurpura to Roshan Gate.

As per his instructions, the officers of the Anti-Encroachment, Town Planning Departments and Smart commenced the marking work this morning. It was done on the left and the right side from Manzoorpura Chowk onwards. This road was shown as 15 meters in the development plan.

The land was acquired from 1996 to 1999 as per the plan. The property owners were given compensation also. However, the land was not taken into possession. So the properties are still standing there. The Corporation had done marking seven years ago to clear the road. Following the opposition from citizens, the road was not widened. After widening, a cement road will be constructed under Smart City funds.

Marking continues for 1 more day

On the first day today, the marking was done from Manzurpura to 'Toti Ki Masjid' and then Chelipura Police Station to 'Murmure Ki Masjid.' The remaining marking will be done on February 29. The administrator inspected the marking in the Manzurpura area today. Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Engineer of Town Planning Department Pooja Bhoge and Syed Jamshed from the Anti-Encroachment Department were present. Citizens did not protest as the land was paid.

Admin may think about Roshan Gate-Katkat Gate

The road between Roshan Gate and Katkat Gate of the development plan is also very narrow. The HC has also issued orders that this road should be widened. The CSMC tried to do marking twice. But, it failed due to opposition. The sources said that the administration is also thinking about widening this road.