MIT celebrates success of Elite Manufacturing Mastery Program

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIT and Sanjeev Auto Parts Pvt Ltd jointly celebrated the success of its "Elite Manufacturing Mastery Program", a notable achievement in bridging academia and industry. The 15-week certification course which concluded recently, aimed to equip sixteen final-year B. Tech. Mechanical students with essential skills for the evolving manufacturing landscape. The experts guided the participants.

In the valedictory ceremony, Prof Munish Sharma, (Director General, MIT), Maithilee Tambolkar (Joint Managing Director, Sanjeev Group), Jordi Freixa (General Manager, Grudiva Spain) and Dr Nilesh Patil (Director, MIT) and Rajiv Kulkarni (Director Technical, Sanjeev Group) were present. Santosh Kulkarni conducted the programme while Dr Swamini Chopra proposed a vote of thanks.

Dr Ashok Keche. Trishul Kulkarni, Dr Vivek Pansare, Sandeep Pankhade and Prashant Borlepwar worked for the success of the event.