Mittal Optics gets ‘You and Eye’ award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Mittal Optics, a leading luxury eyewear retailer, was bestowed with the Best Product Portfolio award during the prestigious ‘You and Eye’ awards ceremony, recently. The company was selected for its wide range of high-end eyewear products.

Mittal Optics' luxury eyewear portfolio includes a range of premium eyewear brands, including Gucci, Prada, Tom Ford, Ray-Ban, Maybach and Dita Lindberg. "The award recognizes the hard work and dedication of our team in providing the best possible luxury eyewear products to our customers. This award is a testament to our commitment to excellence," said Nilesh Mittal, Managing Director of Mittal Optics.