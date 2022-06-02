Mixed reaction among aspirants for ZP and PS ward formation

Aurangabad, June 2:

The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the ward formation of the Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samitis (PS) as per the increased number of the members. There was mixed reaction among some aspirants due to the change in the draft ward boundaries. The aspirants have started the process of filing the suggestions and objections on the drafts. The SEC has also started preparation for the elections in ZP and 9 PS.

The boundaries were set as per the increased 70 seats in the ZP and 140 seats on PS. District collector Sunil Chavan announced the draft plan for the ward structure. Suggestions and objections on the draft can be filed till June 8. These wards were formed as per the criteria of population as per the instructions of SEC. Changes were also made to the boundaries of the villages in the new draft.

There is a mixed reaction among the office bearers and activists of all the political parties who have been preparing for the ZP and PS elections for the last few years. Some aspirants have alleged that the population norms have not been followed. The boundaries in Khultabad and Soygaon tehsils have remained the same. while changes have been made to the boundaries in Gangapur, Vaijapur and Kannad tehsils. Two wards have increased in Palshi and Undangaon in Sillod tehsil. Teesgaon and Wadgaon Kolhati were added in Aurangabad tehsil. Balanagar was added to Paithan and Talegaon in Phulambri tehsil.

Objections can be lodged till June 8

Objections and suggestions regarding ZP and PS draft ward boundaries can be registered in the district collector office till June 8. The objection will be heard and if found factual, changes may be made in the ward structure.