Mixed response over Supreme Court decision in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court’s decision asking the speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly to decide the fate of 16 MLAs including the chief minister, evoked mixed responses and was welcomed by some of the political dignitaries.

CM should tender his resignation ethically

Ambadas Danve (leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council) said, “The Supreme Court has opined that the Shinde-Fadnavis government has formed in the state unconstitutionally. Considering the ethics, the Chief Minister should tender his resignation and step down from the post. The verdict will be a guide to the state, the country, Shiv Sena and those who betrayed Shiv Sena. It is clear that the court’s verdict is in favour of Shiv Sena and Thackeray.”

Opponents should accept the decision

Atul Save (Cooperative minister) said, “There is no shortcoming in the verdict. The opposition parties should accept it. The state government is working satisfactorily. There are public blessings. This is the reason why we got the success. There was no majority with the Thackeray group. One can move ahead by serving people, not by conducting ‘havan’ in the houses.”

It was the expected result

Imtiaz Jaleel (Member of Parliament) said, “The verdict came as it was being told confidently by the legislatures and ministers of the Shinde-Fadnavis government. Everybody was aware of it. If the government is stable then it should undertake measures to prevent or evade the suicides of the farmers. No doubt, the court has commented on some matters, but it is unjust to leave everything to the legislative assembly speaker.”

Relief to state government

Dr Bhagwat Karad (Union Minister of State for Finance) said,“ The verdict has given a relief to the state’s grand alliance (Mahayuti) government. It will remain stable till the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year and will work effectively.”

No future for the Thackeray group

Sandeepan Bhumre (Guardian minister)

said, “The verdict has made it clear that our stand was justified. The Thackeray group has no future, and their remaining MLAs should resign. The court’s verdict is an answer to those who were telling that the state government will not run for more than a day or two. Our future is bright and will remain in future as well.”